Government To Clarify s70 Discharge Consent To Provide Certainty For Councils And Primary Sector

Monday, 21 October 2024, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

The Government has announced its intention to provide certainty on discharge rules under section 70 of the Resource Management Act (RMA) for primary producers, and councils – enabling permitted discharge activities to be managed in a practical way, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay confirmed today.

“The clarification will be introduced via the second Resource Management Amendment Bill. It will safeguard permitted activities and restore certainty for councils and the primary sector around diffuse discharges.

“The recent High Court decision threatens to require consents for previously permitted discharges into waterways, imposing costs that would hinder the primary sector’s ability to improve freshwater quality over time,” Mr McClay says.

“The High Court decision will also significantly increase the consenting workload of councils, affecting clearance timeframes and consent backlogs.

“The work progressed through the second Resource Management Amendment Bill will provide legal clarity to councils and applicants so that they can plan ahead and ensure that key operations in the primary sector can continue without disruption.

“Our goal is to produce clear rules that unlock the double dividend of higher growth and productivity alongside positive environmental outcomes.

“The Government is committed to providing the settings regional councils and the primary sector need to support New Zealand’s economic growth while maintaining environmental standards.”

© Scoop Media

