Appalling Process On Three Strikes Law

The Government is subverting parliamentary process on laws the evidence already shows don’t work.

“The Justice Select Committee has not reported back, and yet the Government is making changes based on what it claims that committee heard and the public has said,” Labour’s justice spokesperson Duncan Webb said.

“We are yet to even receive a draft of the select committee report, and released submissions so far show overwhelming opposition to the bill.

“The proper process to have input is through the select committee, not a selection of private emails to the Minister.

“The fact Minister Nicole McKee is jumping the gun and making these changes shows she is not interested in evidence or good process.

“They are beating the tough on crime drum to cover for wider government failures and misbehaviours.

“The first three strikes bill was a failure and the proposed changes to this bill will only make it worse,” Duncan Webb said.

