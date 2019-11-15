SH2 closed at Mangatawhiri due to serious crash
Friday, 15 November 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
State Highway 2 is currently closed between State Highway 1
and Pinnacle Rd near Mangatawhiri due to a serious
crash.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty
System Manager Rob Campbell says motorists are encouraged to
delay their journeys where possible and to avoid the
area.
“Please visit the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website for up-to-date
information about the closure and any available
detours.
“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for
their patience.”
Plan ahead for a safe,
enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date
with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP
• Twitter:
twitter.com/NZTAwaibop
• Journey
planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800
4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44
49)
© Scoop Media
