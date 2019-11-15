SH2 closed at Mangatawhiri due to serious crash

State Highway 2 is currently closed between State Highway 1 and Pinnacle Rd near Mangatawhiri due to a serious crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell says motorists are encouraged to delay their journeys where possible and to avoid the area.

“Please visit the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website for up-to-date information about the closure and any available detours.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.”

