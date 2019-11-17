Update: E-scooter incident, central Auckland

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock, Manager, Auckland City Crime Squad.

The driver of the vehicle sought by Police in relation an e-scooter incident on Symonds Street yesterday has been located and is assisting Police with enquiries.

The man injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

