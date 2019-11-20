NZDA Encourages the Next Generation of Hunting in NZ

New Zealand, Tuesday 19 November 2019 - The New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association (NZDA) is encouraging the next generation of New Zealanders to actively participate in hunting, saying hunters play a crucial role both in society and protecting the natural environment.

This last week has seen young New Zealand hunters feature in the mainstream news media, some receiving death threats for the lifestyle they are providing for their families.

National NZDA President Trevor Chappell says he applauds young hunters, and that it’s important for New Zealanders to recognise the positive role that hunters play in society, to their families and to New Zealand’s natural environment, and for the next generation of New Zealand hunters to be fully equipped in hunting safety and ethics.

“The NZDA applauds these young New Zealanders recently featured in the media, providing for their families with organic meat that is freely available. New Zealand hunters play an important role in conservation, animal population management, outdoor advocacy and provide organic free range meat for friends and family to enjoy.

The NZDA is committed to encouraging and nurturing the next generation of hunters to pass on hunting traditions, culture and respect for the outdoors. We encourage our members uphold the highest ethical standards and respect for game animals and recommend that anyone considering hunting enrol in a HUNTS programme which teaches responsible hunting, provides safety and firearms training, and skills to be able to survive in the outdoors,” says Trevor Chappell, National President, New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association.

The New Zealand Deerstalkers’ association is the national body for hunters and shooters across New Zealand. Founded in 1938, the NZDA is a voluntary organisation which has 49 branches and in excess of 8,000 members across New Zealand.

President Trevor Chappell says not only is the role of hunting important, but having a link with the outdoors and natural environment is necessary for young people’s mental health.

“As hunters we highly value the outdoors and remote places for physical, mental and spiritual health benefits, and the resilience and self-reliance they provide the individual and believe that this is important for the next generation of New Zealanders,” says NZDA National President Trevor Chappell.

Cameron Howey of Wellington says hunting and being outdoors has played a vital role in his mental and physical health.

"I started hunting at 12 years old with my Dad. The main thing I have noticed about hunting is that it has significantly benefited my mental and physical health, the connection with nature and the outdoors helps with stress relief, and having a sense of knowing where your meat came from - there is nothing quite like it. The relationships and connections you build with other hunters in the community is awesome too, I always encourage my mates to get involved.”

Katie Dugan from a hunter from the Southern Lakes branch of NZDA says she enjoys being outdoors and the physical challenges of hunting.

‘I enjoy the mental and physical challenges of spotting, stalking and taking an animal and I take great pride in sharing meat with family and friends. I enjoy being out in the outdoors and its tramping with attitude,’ says Katie Dugan.

There are approximately 50,000 active hunters in New Zealand who help manage the game animal population in New Zealand.

