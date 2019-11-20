Summertime at Tekapo Springs just got a whole lot more fun

Outrageous summertime fun is on the menu for young and old with the launch of two new activities at Tekapo Springs in New Zealand’s Mackenzie District.

Opening on December 1, the Aqua Drop delivers on summer thrills, with its 150-metre downhill waterslide laying claim to be the longest outdoor slope of its kind in New Zealand.

The good old days of family fun at the Bach or in the backyard are recreated with this classic Kiwi summer activity of slipping, sliding and splashing all day long. amidst the stunning beauty of Tekapo.

Mums and Dads can relax in the hot pools or enjoy a flat white in Altitude 720 Café and Bar, which roasts its own beans amid claims it is the highest-altitude roasted coffee in New Zealand.

If the Aqua Drop isn’t wearing the littlies out enough, there’s always the aptly-named Jumpernaut which will be taking up residence in the winter ice rink arena.

The inflatable activity park is suitable for all ages, an exciting adventure for those who are happy to run, bounce and climb through this colourful, inflatable wonderland. Younger children will love the dedicated kids' area.

Tekapo Springs is celebrating 12 years of consistent ground-breaking new products, innovation, investment and growth, and the two new activities are opening as it prepares for its busiest season to date.

Recent statistics show the Mackenzie district has the most number of guests staying in its hotels, motels, backpackers and holiday parks compared to any other tourism hotspot in New Zealand, relative to the size of its resident population.

Tekapo Springs owner and founder Karl Burtscher says the region is “pumping” and its multi-faceted year-round operation is growing accordingly.

The multi-award-winning, world-renowned facility features three hot pools, two cooler pools and an aqua play area, a day spa, cafe, steam and sauna rooms and an ice rink and snow tube park.

A range of night-time stargazing experiences have added a whole new dimension to the Tekapo Springs’ offerings. Earlier this year the star gazing options expanded with the addition of a new virtual reality and hot pools tour, beginning earlier in the evening depending on the season, and ensuring tours are never cancelled due to weather.

“Our goal from the start was to create a year-round compelling attraction, a recreational environment for the whole family that also appealed to domestic and international visitors,” says Karl.

“Now we’re one of the largest drawcards in Tekapo and the Mackenzie District and we’ve done that by never sitting on our laurels and continuing to evolve,” he says.

“We’ve grown from a one-product winter activity to one that operates 364 days a year, employs up to 50 people, welcomes around 160,000 people a year and is recognised as one of the major tourism operators in the region.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done.”



