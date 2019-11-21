Firearm events in Hamilton – less than one month to go

There is now less than one month to go until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

You need to get online, notify Police of your intention and get to a Police-run collection event near you.

Collection events will be held on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton, from 10am-3pm both days.

For those firearm owners who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, check Police’s website or call 0800 311 311.

Don’t leave it until after 20 December 2019 to discover they are.

From 20 December 2019 it will be illegal to have any of these prohibited items in your possession - don’t risk prosecution and losing your firearms licence.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

