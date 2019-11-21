Fine Homes Tour raises $118,500 for three charities



Hamilton’s Fine Homes Tour has raised $118,500 for three charities, announced last night at a presentation evening following a successful event held on Friday 8 November.

The event, sponsored by Lodge Real Estate, was introduced to Hamilton in 2003 by Christine Couch and Jane Hargood. This year was the 10th anniversary of the biennial event.

The three charities receiving a share of the funds raised are the Child Cancer Foundation, Look Good Feel Better and Stroke Foundation Waikato.

This year, ten luxury Hamilton homes were opened to ticketholders on the tour, so they could appreciate varied interior design concepts and ‘peek inside’ homes, while also supporting the three chosen charities.

“Each of the fine homes is selected for its distinctiveness and ability to capture people’s interest. They vary greatly in their architectural and interior design styles,” says organiser Christine Couch.

“We never have the same home twice from year to year.”

This year the event sold out three weeks before the event, with 1,475 people attending on the day.

“People travelled from as far as Wellington and Auckland to look around the Hamilton homes. Compared to when the event started, we now have a real mix of ages and genders attending,” says Couch.

As part of the wider group of volunteers who make this event happen, 57 Lodge Real Estate agents volunteered their time to welcome those on the tour into each home, check tickets and make sure each house was respected.

“We are proud to have been a part of this successful event since its inception, supporting the work it does to help charities in need and showcase outstanding houses around Hamilton,” says Jeremy O’Rourke, Managing Director of Lodge Real Estate.

The next Fine Homes Tour will be held in 2021.



