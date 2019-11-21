Serious crash on Welcome Bay Road in Tauranga
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 7:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash on Welcome Bay Road in Tauranga "
Emergency
services are responding to report of a crash on Welcome Bay
Road in Tauranga.
The crash involving a car and cyclist
was reported at 7.08pm.
Early reports indicate one person
has sustained serious injuries.
Roads between Welcome Bay
Road and James Cook Drive and Welcome Bay Road and Waitaha
Road are closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area,
if
possible.
