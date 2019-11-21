Serious crash on Welcome Bay Road in Tauranga

Emergency services are responding to report of a crash on Welcome Bay Road in Tauranga.

The crash involving a car and cyclist was reported at 7.08pm.

Early reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

Roads between Welcome Bay Road and James Cook Drive and Welcome Bay Road and Waitaha Road are closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

