Fatalities following serious crash, Waiotahi, Bay of Plenty

Two people have died following a serious crash on SH2 / Waiotahi Beach Road.

Police received a report of the two-vehicle crash around 10:10am.

Four other people are reported to have been injured.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending and the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Diversions are in place at SH2 and Woodlands Road to the east, and SH2 and Waiotahi Valley Road to the west.

Heavy vehicles however will be unable to take the diversion and will need to wait for the road to re-open.

