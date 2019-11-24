Fatalities following serious crash, Waiotahi, Bay of Plenty
Sunday, 24 November 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatalities following serious crash, Waiotahi, Bay of
Plenty"
Two people have died following a serious crash on
SH2 / Waiotahi Beach Road.
Police received a report of the
two-vehicle crash around 10:10am.
Four other people are
reported to have been injured.
The Serious Crash Unit are
attending and the road is expected to be closed for a number
of hours.
Diversions are in place at SH2 and Woodlands
Road to the east, and SH2 and Waiotahi Valley Road to the
west.
Heavy vehicles however will be unable to take the
diversion and will need to wait for the road to
re-open.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>