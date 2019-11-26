Council welcomes Local Government Minister's decision
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council
26 November 2019
The announcement from the Local
Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta that a Crown observer
will not be appointed has been welcomed by Westland District
Council. “We appreciate that the Minister recognises that
Council is taking genuine steps to work through the issues
raised in her correspondence with us,” says Chief
Executive, Simon Bastion.
Instead, the Minister has
tasked an existing group, chaired by the Department of
Internal Affairs, to support Council with valuable guidance
and provide oversight for the expected changes.
Mr
Bastion also noted, “The community can be assured that
Council is striving to improve in all aspects of its duty
and we will be working with the oversight committee as and
when required and that this approach is supported by the
Minister.”
ENDS
