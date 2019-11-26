Council welcomes Local Government Minister's decision

26 November 2019

The announcement from the Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta that a Crown observer will not be appointed has been welcomed by Westland District Council. “We appreciate that the Minister recognises that Council is taking genuine steps to work through the issues raised in her correspondence with us,” says Chief Executive, Simon Bastion.

Instead, the Minister has tasked an existing group, chaired by the Department of Internal Affairs, to support Council with valuable guidance and provide oversight for the expected changes.

Mr Bastion also noted, “The community can be assured that Council is striving to improve in all aspects of its duty and we will be working with the oversight committee as and when required and that this approach is supported by the Minister.”

