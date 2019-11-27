Attempted robbery, Ranui Avenue, Timaru

"Attempted robbery, Ranui Avenue, Timaru "

Timaru Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery near Ranui Avenue on Monday evening.

Police received several reports of a woman being forced to withdraw cash from a Northtown Mall ATM at about 6pm.

The alleged offenders, a man and a woman, left the scene empty handed when members of the public intervened.

However, Police enquiries led to the pair being located nearby shortly after the incident.

“While Police were able to make quick arrests, we still need the public’s help to piece together the full circumstances of the incident,” Constable Kane Whiteley says.

“If you witnessed this attempted robbery or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact Constable Whiteley on 105.”

The 29-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with demands to menace.

The man has been remanded in custody and the woman has been remanded on bail.

The pair are due to reappear in the Timaru District Court on 10 December.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

