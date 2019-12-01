Person dies after serious crash - Napier

A man has died after a crash on Prebensen Drive in Napier on 28 August.

The crash was reported at 5.35pm and it involved a truck and a cyclist.

The 59-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Friday, 29 November.

Police extend their sympathy to the family during this difficult time.

The investigation into the crash continues.

