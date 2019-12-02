Serious crash on Albany Highway - Auckland
Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Albany Highway in Auckland.
Early reports indicate one
person has sustained serious injuries.
The road is closed
and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area, if
possible.
ENDS
