Eugene DeMarco jailed for defrauding aircraft company
Thursday, 5 December 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
5 December 2019
A former employee of a company owned
by Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh has been sentenced
to two years and five months’ imprisonment on charges
brought by the Serious Fraud Office.
Eugene John DeMarco
(57) was sentenced today in the Wellington High Court on six
counts of fraud. Mr DeMarco committed the frauds while he
was employed as The Vintage Aviator Limited (TVAL)’s
production manager.
The defendant was found guilty by a
jury in September. Mr DeMarco broke the law on several
counts to rid himself of a debt of more than $1 million owed
to a trust controlled by Mr Jackson and Ms Walsh and to
dishonestly obtain a bank loan.
The Director of the SFO,
Julie Read, said, “The sentence imposed today reflects the
seriousness of offending. Mr DeMarco defrauded his employer,
a charitable organisation and a bank. He exploited
people’s goodwill and trust through his offending which
was premediated and driven by
self-interest.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report
The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet with a view to swiftly implementing changes, such as:
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime
• Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms to facilitate wholesale competition
• Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct
• Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing
“We will look to require that retailers display both regular and premium petrol prices on service station price boards, and I’ll be encouraging retailers to make those changes as soon as possible,” Minister Faafoi said. More>>