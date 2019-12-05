Harbour Master Advises Boaties to Stay off Lakes and Rivers

Although rainfall at the Otago headwaters overnight was again lower than forecast, swollen rivers are running fast, lake levels remain high and strong winds add further risk for anyone considering taking to the water.

If anyone is thinking of heading out in a boat, kayak or other vessel, the advice from Harbour Master Marty Black is to change your plans.

“We recommend everyone stays off the rivers, in particular the Mata-Au Clutha River which is at High-Level Alert. We are continuing to monitor the flow rates and if necessary will explicitly prohibit any activity on these waterways, such as the Clutha and Kawarau,” Mr Black said.

Further advice is to avoid any boating activity on the lakes, and the jetties at the Lake Wānaka have been closed. There is significant risk due to the possibility of floating debris and submerged structures.

Mr Black has also requested that owners of kayaks and small craft located anywhere on the Wānaka and Wakatipu lakefronts retrieve these as soon as possible, whether or not they are tethered.

For details of lake levels and river flows, the best advice is to refer to the Otago Regional Council website, which now includes a dedicated page for the Clutha catchment area.

ORC Clutha Catchment page: https://www.orc.govt.nz/

