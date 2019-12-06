Investigation underway following serious assault in Brooklyn

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, Wellington Area Manager: Investigations:

Wellington Police are investigating following a serious assault in Brooklyn this morning.

About 11:45am emergency services were called to a report that a woman had been stabbed in Central Park.

On arrival a woman with serious injuries was located and taken to hospital.

The alleged offender, a man, had left the scene and has not yet been located.

At this stage it is believed the man was unknown to the victim.

Cordons were in place around the perimeter of the park while a scene examination took place but these have now been stood down.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw anything suspicious in the Central Park area, to contact Police on 105.

We also want to remind the public, particularly people walking alone, to be aware of your surroundings and call 111 immediately if you see anything suspicious.





