Update: Serious crash SH5 in Hastings

Police can confirm a second person has died following a serious crash yesterday morning on State Highway 5, Te Pohue in Hastings.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a logging truck, was reported at 5.50am.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly died yesterday evening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 5.30am and 6am yesterday, especially anyone who saw the motorcylist before the crash.

Anyone with information please call Police on 06-831 0700.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

