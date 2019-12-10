UPDATE: Further arrests following serious assault, Waimarama

Around 5.45pm on Monday 2 December a man was allegedly assaulted at his residence by a group of people.

Two people were arrested on Friday 6 December and appeared at Hastings District Court on Monday 9 December.

Another three people were arrested on Monday 9 December and are due to appear at Hastings District Court on Friday 13 December.

The latest arrests are in addition to 13 arrests made on Thursday 5 December.

Those arrested are believed to be Mongrel Mob Redcoats members or associates.

All 18 have been charged with Participating in an Organised Criminal Group and more charges are likely.

