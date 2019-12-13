Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tennis facilities given pre-Christmas funding boost

Friday, 13 December 2019, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Plans to redevelop the Logan Park Tennis Centre have been given a significant funding boost leading into Christmas. Otago Community Trust has approved a $350,000 grant to support Tennis Otago with the much-needed facility upgrade.

The two-year $1.7 million face-lift for the ageing Logan Park Tennis Centre will begin with the reconstruction of eight new courts and resurfacing of two further courts. Improvements to the surrounding fencing and amenities will also be advanced in the initial phase of the upgrade, improving both the player and spectator experience.

Tennis Otago chairman John Alexander said the recent grant, along with other funding we’ve received, will help Tennis Otago create a facility that will go a long way in opening opportunities for tennis across Otago.

“We’re thrilled that the Otago Community Trust has recognised the value of the Logan Park Tennis Centre upgrade and awarded this grant for the project.”

Otago Community Trust chair Ross McRobie said while upgrades to the Logan Park Tennis Centre have been a long time in the making, it was important for the tennis community in Dunedin to have taken the time to work with key stakeholders and governing bodies.

“Our Trustees are impressed with the thought and consultation that has been advanced to ensure that the redeveloped tennis facility would complement other sporting codes within the Logan Park sports hub.”

Otago Community Trust was also pleased to award the North Otago Lawn Tennis Association a $75,000 grant to assist with the cost of upgrading the club’s grass courts.

This upgrade will see four of the 12 grass courts developed into hard courts, meaning that tennis could be played all year round whilst keeping the majority of grass courts. The upgrade would also include the addition of overhead lighting which would mean that the hard courts could be used at any time of the year.

Further south the Clutha Recreation Centre Inc was also given a funding boost. The trust approved a $70,000 grant to support the Cross Recreation Centre’s building extension project. The Cross Recreation Centre plans to extend its current footprint by an additional 230 square metres. This will create additional multi-use areas for existing tenants, a meeting room and improved storage space.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the Cross Recreation Centre is a valuable community asset that benefits the users and communities of the Clutha District and beyond.

“As one of the major funders of the Cross Recreation Centre nine years ago, we are delighted to be once again supporting the growth of the facility for the people of South Otago.”

In total Otago Community Trust gave just over $1.4 million to 67 Otago community organisations in December 2019.

-Ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 