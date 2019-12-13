Tennis facilities given pre-Christmas funding boost

Plans to redevelop the Logan Park Tennis Centre have been given a significant funding boost leading into Christmas. Otago Community Trust has approved a $350,000 grant to support Tennis Otago with the much-needed facility upgrade.

The two-year $1.7 million face-lift for the ageing Logan Park Tennis Centre will begin with the reconstruction of eight new courts and resurfacing of two further courts. Improvements to the surrounding fencing and amenities will also be advanced in the initial phase of the upgrade, improving both the player and spectator experience.

Tennis Otago chairman John Alexander said the recent grant, along with other funding we’ve received, will help Tennis Otago create a facility that will go a long way in opening opportunities for tennis across Otago.

“We’re thrilled that the Otago Community Trust has recognised the value of the Logan Park Tennis Centre upgrade and awarded this grant for the project.”

Otago Community Trust chair Ross McRobie said while upgrades to the Logan Park Tennis Centre have been a long time in the making, it was important for the tennis community in Dunedin to have taken the time to work with key stakeholders and governing bodies.

“Our Trustees are impressed with the thought and consultation that has been advanced to ensure that the redeveloped tennis facility would complement other sporting codes within the Logan Park sports hub.”

Otago Community Trust was also pleased to award the North Otago Lawn Tennis Association a $75,000 grant to assist with the cost of upgrading the club’s grass courts.

This upgrade will see four of the 12 grass courts developed into hard courts, meaning that tennis could be played all year round whilst keeping the majority of grass courts. The upgrade would also include the addition of overhead lighting which would mean that the hard courts could be used at any time of the year.

Further south the Clutha Recreation Centre Inc was also given a funding boost. The trust approved a $70,000 grant to support the Cross Recreation Centre’s building extension project. The Cross Recreation Centre plans to extend its current footprint by an additional 230 square metres. This will create additional multi-use areas for existing tenants, a meeting room and improved storage space.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the Cross Recreation Centre is a valuable community asset that benefits the users and communities of the Clutha District and beyond.

“As one of the major funders of the Cross Recreation Centre nine years ago, we are delighted to be once again supporting the growth of the facility for the people of South Otago.”

In total Otago Community Trust gave just over $1.4 million to 67 Otago community organisations in December 2019.

