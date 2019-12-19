Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Peacocke programme celebrates milestones

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 9:58 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has awarded Schick Civil Construction the contract to build a new roundabout in the south-west of the city, the first major piece of roading infrastructure for the new neighbourhood at Peacocke.

The new roundabout, linking Ohaupo Rd/State Highway 3 with a yet-to-be-built new road through Peacocke just south of Dixon Road, is set to get under way early next year and is being built in partnership with NZ Government and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The Council’s Strategic Growth Committee Chair, Cr Dave Macpherson, says the construction of the roundabout will help unlock the city’s biggest growth project.

“The roundabout is one of the main links into the new neighbourhood at Peacocke that will eventually be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians. The Council’s plan to grow south is an opportunity to create a well-rounded city, centred around the existing CBD, balancing out the growth in northern suburbs like Rototuna.

“Peacocke is just 5km from the central city. A compact, centralised city design gives us more opportunity to enhance effective and accessible public transport, walking and cycling connections, reduce congestion, and mitigate the environmental effects of transportation.”

As well as providing an essential gateway into the new neighbourhood, Mr Macpherson said the design will improve safety for people exiting Dixon Road and will include dedicated off-road access for both cyclists and pedestrians.

Mr Macpherson said this is just one of three milestones for Peacocke’s infrastructure development this month. Expressions of interest closed last week for the construction of Peacocke’s wastewater and transport projects, including the new bridge over the Waikato River.

This second Peacocke transport construction package (including the new bridge) gets under way in late 2020. The Peacocke wastewater project construction gets under way in

Keep up to date with the current construction projects at Hamilton.govt.nz/Peacocke

Peacocke is being built with the support of $290.4M of the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, main roads, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 