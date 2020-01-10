New Zealanders come together to raise money for Australia

Well-known New Zealanders have offered up unique experiences to auction off to raise money for Red Cross Australia’s Bushfire Appeal.

Trade Me has agreed to waive fees for the #Auctions4Aussie appeal and 100% of the proceeds will go to bushfire relief.

Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd were quick to offer themselves up for the auctions. “We'll all remember this summer for the rest of our lives, and we're hoping that by contributing something small but meaningful we can help make a difference for the brave and kind Aussies we've been watching on TV every night,” Jesse said.

Kanoa agrees, “when sh*t happens and I don’t know what to do to help, I cook. There is no cake to fix what has broken for our Aussie cousins, but if we can raise some money to help their recovery and have a lovely time while we do it, that will at least be something sweet.”

John Campbell has donated a night out at a gig with him for the event. He said: “It's a fantastic opportunity, both to support our Australian friends and whānau during a time of desperate need, and also to inflict my demented love of music on two very kind people indeed.”

Logan Mudge, Head of Communications at Trade Me, said the company was happy to waive fees for such an important cause. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the Australian bushfires. We're really happy to be able to help Emily in her efforts to raise some much-needed money for our Aussie mates, it's the least we could do.”

Auctions offered include:

• A visit to Shortland Street with Bella Cooper and Dr Harper Whitley

• A dinner party with Kanoa Lloyd and Jesse Mulligan

• John Campbell taking you to a gig

• A Beehive Making Workshop with Tami Neilson

• The chance to watch Westside being filmed with the stars of the show

• A cameo on Leigh Hart’s show Late Night Big Breakfast

• A shopping spree at Augustine with personal styling from owner and designer Kelly Coe

• You could win Jay-Jay Feeney’s voice

• Seeing the Chiefs vs Blues game in a corporate box with James McOnie

• Tickets to Michele A'Court & Jeremy Elwood's show and drinks with them afterwards

• Courtside at the Breakers game with Mel Bracewell

• Four tickets to see Michele A’Court and Jeremy Elwood’s Dunedin Fringe show and drinks with them afterward

• Front row tickets to Ben Hurley's newest show

• Attend a Have You Been Paying Attention screening with Urzila Carlson

• A tour of Australasia’s largest sex toy warehouse with author Emily Writes

• Dinner and a tour of Parliament with Grant Robertson

• Two nights in Queenstown with author Jane Bloomfield at her ranch

• A performance coaching session with House of Drag winner Hugo Grrrl

• A social media mentorship and masterclass with Cassie Roma and others for a business or individual

• A wardrobe overhaul and personal styling session with Sisterhood of Style

• A topless waiter for your next party

• A night's entertainment or team building with Locomotive Improv Theatre Training



More auctions will be announced in the coming days.

View the Auctions4Aussie here: trade.me/Auctions4Aussie or search Auctions4Aussie on Trade Me.

Wellingtonians have also pulled together to put on a one-of-a-kind variety show at Meow. Variety for Fireys will feature award-winning writers, musicians, and comedians from Wellington.

Poet Chris Tse, author Emily Writes, and comedian Sera Devcich will host the event.

“We’re extremely grateful for everyone who has offered up their time for our variety show. It’s an incredible and very unique line-up of talented and wonderful people. So many of us have wanted to do something tangible to assist our Australia whānau, and this is our way of contributing to a good cause,” says Chris.

Tickets are available here: https://variety-for-fireys.lilregie.com/.

© Scoop Media

