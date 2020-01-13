We've updated "Your Coromandel Tracks & Trails Guide"

Our popular - and free - Your Coromandel Tracks & Trails Guide is available again at our Council offices, district libraries and visitor centres, after we ran out of copies late last year.

You can also download a PDF version of the guide from our website at tcdc.govt.nz/localwalks.

We listened to feedback we received on the earlier edition of the guide and made a few small revisions for the reprint. Thanks to all those who got in touch with us about the guide.

To contact us about the new edition, drop us a line at communications@tcdc.govt.nz.

The guide doesn't include every track and trail in the district, but we've included a good selection from across the Coromandel that are for the most part short jaunts in or near our town centres.

For the tracks and trails in the guide that are managed and maintained by the Department of Conservation (DOC), check their website for updates on changes or closures, especially due to kauri dieback, which has been detected in several locations on the Coromandel.

There are plenty of treasures to discover among these paths, taking you from harbour and river margins, heritage town centres, playgrounds, busy working wharves and, of course, the sandy beaches the Coromandel is famous for.

"I love giving this guide to visitors to help them get out there and discover our beautiful part of the world," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"The guide fits right in with our strategy to promote walking and cycling infrastructure in our communities, not just to help get people be active, but also to encourage tourism and help promote local economic development," says Mayor Sandra.

Developing walking and biking paths on our Council’s own reserves, and helping community groups and business people develop tracks of their own, is a major strand of our economic development programme. We welcome feedback on the paths included in our guide and we’d like to hear from you if you’ve got plans to develop a walking or cycling track in your area of the district. Email us at communications@tcdc.govt.nz.

When you get out and about on the tracks and trails listed in our guide, please be considerate of other users. If you’re on a bike or mobility scooter and about to pass somebody, please use a bell or voice to warn them, slow down and be considerate.

In recent years kauri dieback has become a pressing issue as there is no known cure for this disease that kills most, if not all, of the kauri it infects. It can be spread by just a pinhead of soil, and is most commonly transferred by people on their footwear and equipment.

But everyone can play their part to stop the disease from spreading by cleaning footwear and equipment of all visible soil and plant material before and after visiting a kauri forest. Use the cleaning stations where provided and follow the hygiene steps, which include first scrubbing off all visible soil and then spraying with disinfectant.

It’s very important to stay on the track at all times and off kauri roots, and keep your dog on a lead at all times.

For more information on kauri dieback go to kauridieback.co.nz.

Check the DOC website for the latest on track changes or closures on public conservation land.





© Scoop Media

