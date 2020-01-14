SLSNR weekend patrol statistics 11-12 January 2020 + Monday



Summary

Sunday (12 January)

there was a medical incident at Long Bay which Paid Lifeguards responded to. Lifeguards were alerted to a young male who had collapsed at the northern end of Long Bay. Lifeguards responded with a First Aid Bag and Oxygen kit. On scene they were informed that an Ambulance had been called and the patient was stable but cold, Lifeguards proceeded to warm up the patient with a thermal foil blanket. Ambulance later left with the patient in stable condition.

There was also a mass rescue at Piha beach involving six patients.

Monday (13 January)

Yesterday there was a Major First Aid at Bethells Beach, a 20 year old male had extreme back pain after coming out of the surf. He was complaining of extreme pain in his limbs, neck and back. Lifeguards assisted him with transportation back to the Surf Club, where they assessed that his pain was too extreme to self-transport with family. Lifeguards organised for an Ambulance to come and collect the patient who left in a stable condition.

A lifeguard performed a mass rescue of three swimmers at Piha (South). The swimmers were swept off their feet by a large swell and sucked into a hole south of the flags. The patients were supported briefly by a surfer, until the lifeguards reached them with a tube and returned all three patients back to shore.

There was also a rescue at North United Piha where a large swell swept a woman off her feet and then she was ‘sucked’ out to sea. The lifeguard by the flags responded at direction of the tower and performed a tube rescue.



Weekend Statistics (11/01/2020 – 12/01/2020)





No. of people rescued 16 No. of people assisted 16 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 21 No. of searches 5 No. of PA's 650 No. of Public Involved 4,359 Peak headcount 21,839 Total hours worked 2,771



Monday Statistics (13/01/2020)



No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 5 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 284 No. of Public Involved 894 Peak headcount 3,438 Total hours worked 636.5

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

