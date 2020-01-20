Chief Executive appointed to Presbyterian Support Southland

Press Release

(For immediate release)

January 20, 2020

New Chief Executive appointed to Presbyterian Support Southland

Presbyterian Support Southland (PSS) Chairman Tim Loan is very pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Parker as the incoming Chief Executive of the well-known Southland organisation.



Michael is a familar face and well respected leader within the Presbyterian Support family, having led Presbyterian Support South Canterbury for 15 years, before moving to Dunedin in early 2018 to take up the role of Chief Executive of Presbyterian Support Otago.



Unfortunately ill health led to Parker’s resignation from Presbyterian Support Otago in late 2018, however through 2019 he made a significant, and very successful recovery which has allowed him to return back to the workforce this year.



Michael was born in Timaru and worked in Timaru, Wellington and Christchurch in bank management roles, and in Australia in hospitality, before shifting back to Timaru to take up the position with Presbyterian Support South Canterbury. Michael has a degree in Applied Management and Masters in Professional Practice from Otago Polytechnic. In 2016 he was recognised with a Distinguished Alumni award at the Otago Polytechnic’s 50th Anniversary celebrations. Michael also holds Associate Fellowships with NZ Institute of Management and Australian College of Health Service Managers.



The Board believes that Michael has the right skills and experience to lead PSS in the coming years and it is exciting for Southland to welcome another great leader to the local business community.



The Board would like to thank current Chief Executive, John Prendergast for the significant contribution and positive changes he has implemented over the past 18 months while he has been at the helm. John has led Presbyterian Support Southland with pride and we wish him well in his new role based in Wellington.



Michael Parker will commence on Monday 3 February 2020.



PSS is a Charitable Trust that provides a range of health and social services in Southland through service arms Family Works and Enliven.

Ends.

