Free summer entertainment for growing community

There’s no doubt Auckland is a growing community. Auckland Council is receiving over $300m as part of the Governments $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The build will be 10,500 new houses in the Greenfield development at Whenuapai, NorthWest and Redhills. Located off the North-Western Motorway, NorthWest Shopping Centre is situated in the heart of this fastest growing region.

To embrace and celebrate cultural diversity within the growing community, NorthWest Shopping Centre is running a series of free outdoor events to cater to the whole family. The Centre recognise their neighbourhood is expanding so are providing an entertainment platform to engage with this community.

The NorthWest summer series is the first of many planned for 2020, with forthcoming events to celebrate Matariki and Diwali Festivals. Be sure to check the website for all up to date information – www.northwestshoppingcentre.co.nz



Fueled Up Fridays

6pm-9pm Friday 31 January 2020

6pm-9pm Friday 27 March 2020

A chance to park up, meet other classic car enthusiasts or check out well-kept motors. Enjoy late-night shopping until 7pm and grab dinner at one of our food outlets. Bring the whole family and get your weekend started right. Look for the flags on the top carpark.



Market Weekend & Chinese New Year

10am-2pm Saturday 1 February & Sunday 2 February 2020 Join the festivities celebrating Year of the Rat, a family-friendly free community event. Catch traditional lion dancing, drum performances and cultural dancing, outside in the square. Kids will be delighted with face painting, roaming entertainers and the popular travelling bug ride. To coincide, there’s a NorthWest Market Weekend, a chance for customers to grab a bargain from top retailers.

Music in the square

3pm-6pm Saturday 15 February 2020

Over 13 local music acts perform live on stage, providing free tunes outdoors in the town square. Show support for local Auckland artists and enjoy a bite to eat from NorthWest restaurants on a sunny afternoon. Grab friends and family, a picnic blanket and dancing shoes, and settle in for an afternoon of fun entertainment.

Movies in the square

From 7.30pm Friday 28 February 2020

From 7.30pm Friday 6 March 2020

Make the most of warm summer evenings outdoors in the square, with free movies on the giant movie screen.

Grab dinner from NorthWest food retailers and snuggle in amongst the beanbags. Mark your calendar!

Movie titles to be announced soon.



