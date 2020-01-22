Road closed Putaruru following crash

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a vehicle collision on SH1 near Whites Road, Putaruru.

Police were notified at 1:07 pm, the road is likely to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

It appears up to five people have been injured.

