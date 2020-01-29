Bus shelter art work aims to reduce vandalism

Eleven-year-old Ashia Nicklin was the winner of a Council Journeys school road safety art competition which aims to reduce damage to the bus shelter near Kaiti School.

The competition asked local school children to share their advice about how to stay safe on their way to school.

Ashia’s art work focuses on safety when walking to school and has now been reproduced to fit the bus shelter with a stronger, more resistant material.

Council Journeys roading cadet Lauriel Chase said that installing local art work to reduce vandalism has proved successful in other bus shelters in the city.

“Bus shelters get damaged regularly and result in unnecessary costs to our community. Having local art work on display is a great way to encourage people to look after the shelters.

“Ashia’s done a fantastic job, with a clear safety message. The bus shelter is much brighter now and hopefully we can reduce damage and costs, while sharing important safety advice.”

Ashia also received a Chromebook bundle as first prize for the competition. The initiative was funded the by the NZ Land Transport minor improvements fund.





