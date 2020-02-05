Concern over ouvea premix

With peak water flows yet to arrive at Mataura, there is concern about the ouvea premix stored at the Mataura paper mill.

Emergency services and others have carried out further flood protection works by sandbagging around the building. However, with 2,660 cumecs of water expected at Mataura at 11.50am it is uncertain what impact this will have on the paper mill.

Emergency Management Southland and other agencies have yet to determine what the environmental impact may be.

Emergency Management Southland is coordinating with other relevant agencies, including iwi.

Ouvea premix can produce ammonia when wet. The risks associated with the premix have been considered when setting the evacuation zones around the paper mill.

DO NOT BE COMPLACENT

Residents of Wyndham and surrounding low-lying areas should evacuate immediately.

The Mataura River is expected to peak with 2,740 cumecs at Wyndham at 3.20pm today.

Residents of the township and surrounding low-lying areas should gather key personal belongings and proceed to the Mokoreta Hall or the Mimihau Hall as soon as possible to await further information.

Take a grab bag with you containing medication, clothing and personal items including documents.

If you are evacuating with pets, ensure they are contained on a leash or in a cage and that you have food for them.

Before leaving, check on neighbours and share this information if doing so won’t delay you. Call 111 if you are in danger.

The Mataura River was expected to peak at 2,450 cumecs at Gore at 9.20am, and at Mataura with 2,660 cumecs at 11.50am.

People in affected areas are warned not to be complacent because the sun is shining and there is no wind. EMS reiterates that the peak flows have yet to arrive.

A map outlining the evacuation areas of Gore and Mataura is available on www.facebook.com/cdsouthland and www.civildefencesouthland.govt.nz

People are encouraged to go and stay with friends and family on higher ground. Before leaving, check on neighbours and share this information if doing so won’t delay you. Call 111 if you are in danger.

Community hubs are open at:

Gore

• Calvin Community Church

• Croydon Lodge

• Waimumu Hall, where people can evacuate with pets

Wyndham

• Mokoreta Hall and Mimihau Hall

People are advised to stay at home and away from the river until Civil Defence gives the all clear. Do not drive or walk through flood waters. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris. Tread all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

• The evacuation of Gore and Mataura is ongoing. Areas already evacuated are East Gore, South Gore and Hokonui Dive. Evacuation efforts are continuing west of State Highway 1

• The Gore bridge has been closed to all traffic.

• PowerNet has cut power to the flood zones which are east of Broughton Street. Hill area power is still on.

• The Jacobstown well is out because of power being out.

• There is enough water for 24 hours. People need to conserve water.

• There is some localised ponding at Salford Street, Gore. At this stage this is of little concern as the floodbanks are behaving as they are designed to do.

• There are about 200 people at Calvin Chruch and 50 at Gore High School.

LUMSDEN AND RIVERSDALE TOILETS ADVISORY

People in Lumsden and Riversdale are advised to reduce toilet flushing as pumps are under significant pressure from the extra water.

Riversdale residents are advised to prepare for evacuation.

