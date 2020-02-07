Mataura Reopens

Mataura was reopened to residents at 6.00pm tonight.

There is still some areas of surface flooding. The worst affected areas are:

• Main Street between the Caltex service station and Tullochs Transport,

• Oakland Street between Tulloch Park and Burns Street

• Bangor Street

• Bristol Street

• Carteret Street

• Dover Street

• Carlyle Street

• McConnell Street

There is also some localised ponding in Scott and Burns streets.

Some houses have had power disconnected, a letter has been left to advise the homeowner

There may be a number of properties that are inundated or un-inhabitable. These are properties without water, a flushing toilet, or excessive dampness that could cause respiratory issues.

People who need assistance or advice should go to the Mataura community centre, in McQueen Avenue, where a community support centre is being set up.

There will be staff from the Council and Emergency Management Southland, and other agencies.

There will be basic necessities available at the centre for those who need them.

There is a boil water notice in place for the town.

There will be a water tanker at the centre, from 8.00pm.

There will also be port-a-loos at the centre.

People are asked to drive carefully through any surface flooding to minimise water going into properties.

State Highway 1 is open through the town – a 30kph restriction will be in force. Debris may still be on roads around the town. Be careful and think of others.

Assessments this morning of the ouvea premix stored in the former Mataura paper mill found it has not been affected by flood waters.

An inspection by Council staff and FENZ was carried out. As well as finding there has been no flood waters enter the building, it was determined the mill was structurally sound.

The Alliance Group’s Mataura plant and the Mataura Bridge have also been inspected and cleared by emergency services and specialist personal.



INFORMATION FOR PEOPLE RETURNING HOME

Key points:

• People are advised to stay away from the Mataura River.

• Do not drive or walk through flood waters. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris.

• Treat all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

• People should conserve water.

• A boil water notice is in place for Gore, Mataura and Otama.

If your home or property was affected by the floods over the past few days, below are some tips to help as you embark on the clean-up.

• Contact your insurance company and take photos.

• Do not move back into a damp house, particularly if you have young children/babies.

• If you had a power cut food in your freezer will stay safely frozen for up to 24 hours as long as the freezer door is kept closed. After 24 hours the food should be discarded.

• Please limit the amount of waste water your household is generating ie - from flushing the toilet, using the washing machine.

• Please check on your neighbours - particularly if they live alone, are elderly or vulnerable.

• Check the council website and Facebook page for more information.

Building safety issues

If you evacuated your property, it's importantthat you check all your essential servicesare workingproperly. Ensure facilities are safe (Gas/Electricity). If you have any doubt, don’t switch on and contact a qualified tradesperson.

Financial

If the event has had a serious impact on you or your family, you may be entitled to assistance. To discussyour circumstances call 0800 559 009.

Civil Defence paymentsmay be available, more information can be found online:

www.workandincome.govt.nz

Animal welfare

As you return you may find that pets, livestock or wildlife may have sustained injuries. Below are the details of who you should contact;

• Your pet(s) and/or livestock: Contact your veterinarian if you have any concerns relating to animal health. Call VetSouth 03 209 0101 or CVS 03 2080 140.

• Stray animals: If you find animals that you do not own and are in need of immediate medical attention please take a small animal to your local veterinarian or contact the Gore SPCA (03 208 5111). For large animals, contact the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on 0800 00 83 33.



© Scoop Media

