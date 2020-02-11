New giant lighting installation coming to Hastings city

New giant lighting installation coming to Hastings city centre





Trumpets at Night



Another spectacular lighting installation is coming to Hastings this week, but wait there’s more…this display has sound as well.

Following on from the successful Shrooms and UV Spaghetti installations late last year, the next phase of the Hastings City Centre activations starts this week with Trumpet Flowers springing up in the city centre mall.

Designed by artist Simone Chua of Amigo and Amigo (Sydney, Australia), and brought to Hastings by Vesica Aotearoa with the support of Hastings District Council, Trumpet Flowers will bloom from February 12 to February 25.

This amazing interactive installation, inspired by vintage gramophones, comprises 27 trumpet keys and 27 trumpet flowers up to 6m tall, incorporating 27 different musical sounds and lighting animation to original sound score.

Make your own tunes or catch one of the scheduled animated musical scores that play at regular intervals.

The flowers respond to the music, creating a rainbow of technicolour lights, making this a must-experience and fun addition to the Art Deco Market being held on February 20.

Following Trumpet Flowers, even more lighting installations are scheduled for Albert Square and Civic Square from February 25 to March 9, 2020.

Their presence is designed to enhance some of the other inner-city activities happening at this time such as the opening of Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre and celebrating Richard Brimmer’s ‘Harvest’ photo exhibition, and Andy Leleisi’uao’s Kamoan ‘Mine’ art exhibition at Hastings City Art Gallery.

More details on these installations will be revealed closer to the time, but like the others they are designed to enthral both young and old.

