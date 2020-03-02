Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics And Summary

Monday, 2 March 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Surf Lifesaving Northern

Sunday Summary (1 March 2020)

On Sunday there was a first aid incident at Waipu Cove where Lifeguards assisted a woman with a dislocated knee. The woman was aided off the beach by Lifeguards, and while she was moving back up the beach her knee relocated itself. She was then given some ice and left in the care of her friends who were doctors.

At Muriwai Beach a mother informed Lifeguards that she couldn’t find her daughter who had been boogie boarding. Lifeguards quickly located the girl still on her boogie board between the flags.

A Raglan Lifeguard performed an assist for a child who was left playing in the shallows whilst their parent was sitting in the sand a little way up the beach. A big wave came through and the child ended up completely in the water, the lifeguard who was patrolling quickly got hold of the child and pulled them out of the water. The lifeguard returned the child back to their parent and reminded them the importance of keeping children at arm’s reach when around the water.

United North Piha also performed an assist involving a tourist who drifted out of the flags, a lifeguard responded by swimming out to them and performing a tube rescue to assist them back to the beach. Two minor first aids were also performed due to jellyfish stings.

Saturday Summary (29 February 2020)

Lifeguards were alerted to assist a man in the water at the north end of Browns Bay. The Mairangi Bay Emergency Call Out Squad (ECOS) was tasked to assist in the search, however, before anyone from the callout squad arrived on scene they were stood down. The patient was picked up by a Coastguard boat, CPR was performed but was unsuccessful. The Police, St Johns Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ were also involved in the incident.

In the afternoon a call came through for two people stuck in a rip at Ruakākā straight out from the racecourse. Two Lifeguards responded from Ruakākā in an IRB and were stood down as they arrived on scene as the patients had made it back to the beach, police were already on scene and an ambulance was responding.

Lifeguards at Karioitahi Beach began an initial search for a person reported missing. Lifeguards found the missing person 13 minutes after being tasked and no further assistance was required.

Weekend Statistics (29/02/2020 – 01/03/2020)

No. of people rescued10
No. of people assisted10
No. of major 1st aids2
No. of minor 1st aids23
No. of searches2
No. of PA's756
No. of Public Involved3,897
Peak headcount1,1293
Total hours worked2,153.9

Saturday Statistics (29/02/2020)

No. of people rescued10
No. of people assisted8
No. of major 1st aids1
No. of minor 1st aids11
No. of searches1
No. of PA's278
No. of Public Involved879
Peak headcount4,006
Total hours worked1,004.1

Sunday Statistics (01/03/2020)

No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted2
No. of major 1st aids1
No. of minor 1st aids12
No. of searches1
No. of PA's478
No. of Public Involved3,018
Peak headcount7,287
Total hours worked1,149.8

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

