QLDC Supports COVID-19 Community Response And Recovery

Friday, 20 March 2020, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Community resilience and a strong local network are key to getting through the current COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s the view of Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Emergency Management Acting Controller Meaghan Miller. Making connections, swapping contact information and checking your whānau and business preparedness are all sensible precautions we should all be taking right now, she said.

“The Ministry of Health and District Health Boards are leading the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there’s a lot we can be doing locally. We have a lot of strong community networks in our district which will stand us all in good stead, and now is the time to reinforce those connections – especially with people who are new to the district or elderly or immunocompromised,” Ms Miller said.

“When you think about your neighbours, think beyond those houses either side of you. Who lives behind you, across the road, a few doors down or further away in more isolated and remote communities? Could they use assistance or could they help you if you need it?”

Ms Miller said if people are not acquainted with neighbours then knock on the door, maintain social distance and swap numbers without physically swapping a piece of paper. “That one small gesture today could prove a useful lifeline for you and your neighbour.” Community welfare does not need to start with Council or emergency management, it can be in full swing now in our communities.

QLDC has received many enquiries from the community and businesses about how they can help with the response and longer-term recovery. A list of accommodation or service providers willing to assist those in self-isolation or vulnerable is available on the QLDC website. There are also forms to submit details for those willing to provide services or volunteer assistance.

Ms Miller also highlighted now was a good time for locals to familiarise themselves with their Community Response Plans, available from the QLDC website.

“The Response Plans include useful information such as local key contacts and household preparedness for emergencies. If you aren’t feeling connected, it’s also a good time to reach out to your local Community Association which can be an effective source of local knowledge and support.”

The QLDC website contains links to useful resources and advice regarding COVID-19. For the latest information and advice about COVID-19 you can visit the Ministry of Health’s dedicated site at https://covid19.govt.nz/. If you believe you may have contracted the virus, or are struggling with the emotional and mental effects of self-isolation, please contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

We are working closely with your local health providers and one clear message from them is please do not visit your doctor if you believe you have COVID-19. If this is the case, call Healthline on the number listed above.

