Human Remains Case Now A Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitemata Police:

Police can confirm that the investigation into human remains found buried in a shallow grave on Rangipo Intake Road near Tongariro is a homicide investigation.

The remains are believed to be that of a Chinese man, aged in his 30’s, whose last known whereabouts were in 2017.

A scene examination of the property on McWhirters Farm Lane in Massey, West Auckland was completed earlier this morning.

A team of Detectives have also been carrying out area enquiries, speaking to local residents in relation to previous activity at that address.

Police maintain that the current owners of the address have no connection to this matter and we are providing them with support and assistance.

The formal identification process is ongoing and Police will confirm the identity of the deceased once this has been completed.

