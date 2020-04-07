April Meeting Of Horowhenua District Council To Be Held Online

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the meeting of Horowhenua District Council scheduled for Wednesday 8 April will be held via audiovisual links.

You can access a live-stream of the meeting from the Live Council Meetings page of Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Council/Your-Council/Council-Meetings-Live

A recording of the meeting will be made available shortly after the meeting has finished.

The time of the meeting, previously advertised as 4pm, has been moved to 2pm to avoid peak evening internet demand.

Council meeting

Wednesday 8 April, 2pm

Agendas

Agendas can be accessed three working days prior to the meeting on the Minutes & Agendas page of Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Minutes-Agendas

Public participation

Members of the public can be part of the decision-making process by making a written submission that will be referred to during the meeting.

Submissions must be lodged by 12 noon on the day of the meeting and must identify the specific agenda item to be addressed.

Requests can be made to a Governance and Executive Team member by phone on (06) 366 0999 or email to public.participation@horowhenua.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

