2020 Ballance Farm Environment Award Announcements - A New Approach

Ballance Farm Environment Award entrants are known for their innovation and we’re reflecting this by taking an innovative approach to announcing this year’s award recipients.

Due to the nationwide Covid-19 response, we’re replacing our remaining award functions with online, weekly, ‘virtual’ regional announcements that start on Wednesday 22 April.

Each Wednesday at 7.30pm, we’ll release an announcement video on YouTube – get your friends together online, enjoy a drink and stay at home! Following each announcement, all the latest information and video links will be available on our website: www.nzfeatrust.org.nz

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the annual Ballance Farm Environment Awards champion sustainable farming and growing. General Manager James Ryan says he’s delighted that this year’s award entrants and recipients are being celebrated in a new and creative way.

“It’s difficult to predict when life will return to normal. However, what I do know is that it’s important to have events to look forward to – where we catch-up and celebrate the best of humanity. So this year – reflecting the innovation and agility of our entrants – we're taking an innovative approach to announcing award recipients.”

Thanks to the support of our valued partners, a range of awards will be given out in each of the following regions, including one Regional Supreme Winner. The East Coast and Canterbury award recipients have already been announced and you can read about them here.

