If You Need Help Reach Out
For most of us, our daily lives are very different right
now and being in lockdown can make us experience all sorts
of things: anxiety, loneliness and fear just to name a
few.
This is why the North Waikato Combined
Emergency Operations Centre (NWCEOC) – a joint initiative
between Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council
– want people to know it is normal to not feel ok all the
time. They’re encouraging people if they need to seek help
they can by calling 1737. This is the Ministry of Health’s
24-hour confidential support line.
Paul
Blewman, one of four shift controllers for the NWCEOC, says
now more than ever it’s vital people look after their
mental and physical health.
“We want
people to remember we are in isolation, but we should not be
isolated. So, if you feel you’re not coping it's important
to know there are health professionals out there who you can
talk with if you need too.
“We understand
the uncertainty and experience of lockdown can impact
different people in different ways. So, if you or any of
your family or friends are struggling with emotions or
feeling the pressures of this sudden change to life you can
call the 1737 support line to speak with a trained
councillor,” Mr Blewman says.
“Even if
you feel you are doing ok I encourage you to have a look at
some of the wellbeing campaigns and public information out
there, including the Getting Through Together – Whāia E
Tātou Te Pae Tawhiti toolkit which has
been created by the Mental Health
Foundation.
“The online toolkit, available
at allright.org.nz,
has been set up for coping with the effects of COVID-19 and
the Alert Level 4 lock down and provides proven ways you can
help yourself and others during
lockdown.
“It’s important we don’t let
these uncertain emotions build up and allright.org.nz
is a great resource with a range of fun and easy activities
to boost morale.”
A few other tips to look
after your mental health and wellbeing from the Mental
Health Foundation include:
- Find ways to connect
- Find ways to take notice
- Find ways to be active
- Find ways to give
- Find ways to keep learning
- Spend time with nature
- Stick to your routine (or start a new one)
- Explore different ways to relax
- Limit the amount of news you follow
Big aroha Waikato.
We will get through together.
Editors notes:
The combined emergency operations centre
(NWCEOC) is not just about support for residents. The teams
at the centres provide logistics support for the
establishment of community-based testing centres, managed
the creation of isolation sites for freedom campers,
communicate regional and local public safety messaging and
work closely with staff at both councils as they deliver
essential services.
A localised helpline is
also set up for Waikato people struggling to get goods and
services. The helpline is for people who are out of food
now, about to run out, and can’t get to a store and
don’t have friends and family locally to help. Anyone who
falls in this category, and lives in the Waikato can call
freephone 0800 800 405.
For more information on business or other support services or the health response to COVID-19 visit covid19.govt.nz for more information.