COVID-19 Update - No New Cases Reported In Hawke’s Bay

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

The Ministry of Health today reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay – the total for the region remains at 41.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said of the 41 cases, 35 were confirmed cases and six were probable. A total of 12 had since recovered.

Probable cases are a close contact of a previously confirmed case that meets the clinical criteria of having COVID-19.

Dr Jones said yesterday’s confirmed case of a woman in her 40s was a Hawke’s Bay District Health Board healthcare worker who had worked at Gladys Mary Care Home within its dementia group of residents already placed in isolation away from others. Public Health had identified and followed up all close contacts of the case and there was no wider risk to the public.

The DHB’s infectious disease specialist and public health team continued to work closely with Gladys Mary Care Home to mitigate any risk of infection spread within the cluster.

Dr Jones said strict infection, prevention and control measures were already in place at Gladys Mary, as well as a no visitor policy. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was in good supply and was being used by all staff. The DHB’s infection, protection and control team was further supporting Gladys Mary on measures to further reduce risk.

Meanwhile, Dr Jones said it remained important people follow simple steps when leaving their ‘bubble’ during Level 4 lockdown.

“Treat anyone and any surface you touch as if infected with COVID-19.

“This means following strict physical distancing of two metres when out of your bubble and remembering you will be touching other surfaces, so it’s important not to touch your mouth, nose or eyes and to wash your hands well upon return for at least 20 seconds with soapy water which washes viruses away,” he said.

Dr Jones also wanted to remind people to seek healthcare if they needed it.

“If you’re feeling unwell call your GP or Healthline without hesitation, or in an Emergency dial 111,” said Dr Jones.

“It is very important people do not put their health to one side while we’re in Level 4 lockdown because health services continue as normal. We do not want people leaving it too long to be seen when they need care as their condition could get worse, so please seek help when you need it.”

Testing for Covid-19 was also strongly encouraged for anyone experiencing symptoms of cold or flu-like illness and one of the following: a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 where they can be referred to a community-based assessment centre for testing.

