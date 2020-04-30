Visiting Restrictions To Nelson Marlborough Health Hospitals Revised

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough Health

More people are now allowed to visit patients in Wairau and Nelson hospitals under a revised visitors’ policy relating to the COVID-19 alert levels.

One family member or support person may now visit one patient at a time.

Lexie O’Shea, Incident Controller, Hospital Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for COVID-19 says the protection of staff and patients is still a high priority during Alert Level 3. The continued restricted visitor access is part of measures that all New Zealand hospitals are taking to minimise the risk of COVID-19 by reducing the numbers of people that move through hospitals.

“I appreciate it has been a difficult time for many families with patients in hospital,” she says. “In usual circumstances our staff are very supportive of families visiting as part of the planned care for our patients and the change in policy for visiting has been challenging,” she says.

Where possible, family and whanau are encouraged to keep in touch with patients in hospital by text, video calls, social media or phone calls.

Under the policy:

• visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

• anyone with symptoms, or who has had contact with a confirmed or probable cases in the last 14 days, will not be allowed to enter

• visitors’ names and contact details will be registered

• visiting hours are between 2.30pm and 8.30pm Monday to Sunday, unless there is a prior arrangement with the ward charge nurse manager

• visitors must enter through the main doors at each hospital

• children under 16 are not permitted to visit

• visitors must follow Alert Level 3 precautions: wash or sanitise their hands thoroughly before and after visiting, and maintain two metre physical distancing. If the person you are visiting is not in your bubble you are required to follow Alert Level 3 rules and keep a 2m distance from the person (no touching)

• visitors are asked not to bring flowers, but food or a book is ok

• only one person may enter the building, after screening, to collect a patient.

In maternity wards women may include one person for labour and birth support and one visitor per day while they are an inpatient in an antenatal or postnatal ward.

Information for outpatients (people with hospital appointments)

People should attend their scheduled appointments at the hospital unless they have been contacted and told otherwise, or if they are unwell, in which case they should ring to re-schedule. They may bring a support person to a clinic appointment if support is required.

NMH will monitor and review the policy measures as required.

For more information on the latest Nelson Marlborough Health news please see: www.nmdhb.govt.nz/covid-19

Gordon Campbell: On The “Where’s Winston?” Question

Deputy PM Winston Peters has kept a low profile over the last month or so, partly because he belongs in the category of people most at risk from Covid-19. Peters turned 75 earlier this month, and towards the end of last year he was reportedly, laid low with a serious infection after a serious operation. Perhaps as a consequence, Peters has not been in Wellington at any of the Covid briefings, and spent the entire Level Four lockdown on his property in Northland... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

