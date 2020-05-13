Council Services At Alert Level 2

The move to Alert Level 2 for Stratford District Council means a step forward to getting back on track. Following safe working rules, Council will be able to open up its facilities but is reminding the community to ‘play it safe’.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, Council isn’t alone in looking forward to the move to Alert Level 2. “We know many of our community are ready to get back out there, and we’re pleased to be able to resume offering services from our facilities this week.”

“From Thursday 14 May our Library, i-SITE and Service Centre will be open to the public during normal hours, with public health measures in place to keep us all safe,” says Mr Hanne. “We’ve been busy preparing the TSB Pool Complex for reopening and this should happen early next week.”

“While we get back to business and this new normal, we ask that people continue to be kind, be patient, and help us to deliver safe services to all,” he says.

Everyone needs to do their part to ‘play it safe’ and ensure we keep our community well. “This involves some small changes to the way we go about our daily lives,” says Mr Hanne.

Council is still available by phone, email and online if you don't need to or are unable to come into one of our facilities.



An outline of Council services at Alert Level 2 is below.

Rubbish and Recycling

· Your general waste bin (red lid) will be collected every Monday as normal.

· Your mixed recycling bin (yellow or green lid) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle. With all mixed recycling (e.g. paper, cardboard, and plastic) able to be sent to the recycling facility.

· Your glass recycling (blue crate) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle. Our collectors will sort your glass into colours at the kerbside. Please don't overfill your blue crate with recycling, and make sure it is a safe lifting weight (under 12kg). To keep our collectors and streets safe from smashed glass, please keep glass below the top of your crate. Save any extra glass for the next collection.

Transfer Station

· Stratford Transfer Station will open as per the normal operating hours.

· To continue to keep our staff and community safe, payment remains contactless, by EFTPOS or account only.

· Transfer station opening hours and charges are available at: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/rubbish-recycling

Library

· Stratford Library will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May, with some public health measures in place to keep staff and our community safe.

· Visitors will need to provide details for contact tracing.

· Visitors need to practice physical distancing. We’ll be limiting the number of people entering the Library.

· Children under 16 years must be supervised by a parent/caregiver.

· We're asking visitors to use the Library for shorter periods of time to give everyone the opportunity to access services safely.

· You can still use our Click and Collect services. Order online at stratfordlibrary.govt.nz by logging in with your library card and password.

· People can return books through our return slot, however we do ask that you don't if you or someone in your household has been unwell at all.

· Due dates continue to be extended and there will be no overdue fines until further notice.

· Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit

stratford.govt.nz/council/facilities/library

· Our Library programmes are postponed until further notice.

· Public WiFi will be back on as soon as possible.

TSB Pool Complex

· We're busy preparing the swimming pool and facility to be up and running safely for the community, with the aim of opening early next week.

· Check our website or Facebook page for the most up to date details, or give the Pool a call on 06 765 6275.

Service Centre

· Our Service Centre will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May.

· Visitors may need to provide details for contact tracing and practice physical distancing.

Building, Planning and Resource Consents

We are processing building, planning and resource consents and undertaking inspections as normal.

Animal Services

Animal services continue as normal. Please call 06 765 6099 if you need to make a service request.

Contactless payments

Where possible, we encourage people to continue to pay using the below contactless methods:

· Pay online with your Credit Card

· Internet Banking

· Bank transfer (you can ring your bank and request this)

· Send your cheque by post or drop it off at our Service Centre on Miranda Street.

If you are struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help to reduce your financial pressures.

We continue to be available through a contactless service. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

Play it safe

These are the most important things that you can do during Level 2:

· Keep your distance from other people in public.

· If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise.

· If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get tested.

· Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

· Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces.

· If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

· Keep a track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen.

For Council updates visit our website, www.stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz

