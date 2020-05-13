Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Services At Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

The move to Alert Level 2 for Stratford District Council means a step forward to getting back on track. Following safe working rules, Council will be able to open up its facilities but is reminding the community to ‘play it safe’.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, Council isn’t alone in looking forward to the move to Alert Level 2. “We know many of our community are ready to get back out there, and we’re pleased to be able to resume offering services from our facilities this week.”

“From Thursday 14 May our Library, i-SITE and Service Centre will be open to the public during normal hours, with public health measures in place to keep us all safe,” says Mr Hanne. “We’ve been busy preparing the TSB Pool Complex for reopening and this should happen early next week.”

“While we get back to business and this new normal, we ask that people continue to be kind, be patient, and help us to deliver safe services to all,” he says.

Everyone needs to do their part to ‘play it safe’ and ensure we keep our community well. “This involves some small changes to the way we go about our daily lives,” says Mr Hanne.

Council is still available by phone, email and online if you don't need to or are unable to come into one of our facilities.


An outline of Council services at Alert Level 2 is below.

Rubbish and Recycling

· Your general waste bin (red lid) will be collected every Monday as normal.

· Your mixed recycling bin (yellow or green lid) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle. With all mixed recycling (e.g. paper, cardboard, and plastic) able to be sent to the recycling facility.

· Your glass recycling (blue crate) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle. Our collectors will sort your glass into colours at the kerbside. Please don't overfill your blue crate with recycling, and make sure it is a safe lifting weight (under 12kg). To keep our collectors and streets safe from smashed glass, please keep glass below the top of your crate. Save any extra glass for the next collection.

Transfer Station

· Stratford Transfer Station will open as per the normal operating hours.

· To continue to keep our staff and community safe, payment remains contactless, by EFTPOS or account only.

· Transfer station opening hours and charges are available at: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/rubbish-recycling

Library

· Stratford Library will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May, with some public health measures in place to keep staff and our community safe.

· Visitors will need to provide details for contact tracing.

· Visitors need to practice physical distancing. We’ll be limiting the number of people entering the Library.

· Children under 16 years must be supervised by a parent/caregiver.

· We're asking visitors to use the Library for shorter periods of time to give everyone the opportunity to access services safely.

· You can still use our Click and Collect services. Order online at stratfordlibrary.govt.nz by logging in with your library card and password.

· People can return books through our return slot, however we do ask that you don't if you or someone in your household has been unwell at all.

· Due dates continue to be extended and there will be no overdue fines until further notice.

· Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit
stratford.govt.nz/council/facilities/library

· Our Library programmes are postponed until further notice.

· Public WiFi will be back on as soon as possible.

TSB Pool Complex

· We're busy preparing the swimming pool and facility to be up and running safely for the community, with the aim of opening early next week.

· Check our website or Facebook page for the most up to date details, or give the Pool a call on 06 765 6275.

Service Centre

· Our Service Centre will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May.

· Visitors may need to provide details for contact tracing and practice physical distancing.

Building, Planning and Resource Consents

We are processing building, planning and resource consents and undertaking inspections as normal.

Animal Services

Animal services continue as normal. Please call 06 765 6099 if you need to make a service request.

Contactless payments

Where possible, we encourage people to continue to pay using the below contactless methods:

· Pay online with your Credit Card

· Internet Banking

· Bank transfer (you can ring your bank and request this)

· Send your cheque by post or drop it off at our Service Centre on Miranda Street.

If you are struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help to reduce your financial pressures.

We continue to be available through a contactless service. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

Play it safe

These are the most important things that you can do during Level 2:

· Keep your distance from other people in public.

· If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise.

· If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get tested.

· Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

· Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces.

· If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

· Keep a track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen.

For Council updates visit our website, www.stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 