Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station Temporarily Closed

The Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station (RTS) is currently shut due to a customer medical event that took place on site this morning. It is expected the facility will be operational again from tomorrow, Thursday 21 May.

The facility closure may also cause disruption to the residential kerbside service today. If your bagged rubbish and rinsed glass recycling does not get picked up in today’s run, please put it out again tomorrow for the contractor to pick up.

We also ask customers of the Refuse Transfer Station to be patient during this time as they work through a backlog of commercial rubbish and recycling. If you are a private customer and are able to delay your visit to the RTS until later in the week, it would be appreciated.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

