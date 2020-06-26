Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Foundation Welcomes New Fund To Benefit Wairoa Iwi

Friday, 26 June 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Foundation

Hawke’s Bay Foundation is honoured to welcome a new fund from Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Incorporated, which will see funds safeguarded in perpetuity for Wairoa iwi.

Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. is a charity that has represented the interests of tangata-whenua in the Wairoa community for the past 30 years. Their current registered membership stands at over 8,700 people.

The Charity’s income from an iwi fishing settlement and by leasing out their own crayfish quota has traditionally been invested in term deposits, but an endowment fund with Hawke’s Bay Foundation enables them to diversify and secure their funds, whilst also getting higher returns.

“An endowment fund provides for inter-generational support into the future for our charity by providing a secure, regular and permanent income source,” Nigel How, Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. Chairman, says.

“As our charity intends to be around forever, the endowment fund provides ongoing support for this. Ensuring responsible, long-term tenure of any charity or organisation is a duty of its Board.”

Nigel says the importance of diversifying their investments has been further highlighted since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The international crayfish market crashed at the time annual leases were made and as a result we took a two-thirds decrease in our CRA3 lease income for the current financial year. This income-hit came at the time our Board was contemplating establishing our endowment fund. The crayfish price crash illustrated how vulnerable the financial situation of our charity is with our existing income streams. This was part of our broader consideration in establishing our fund.”

The Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Fund has started with just over $100,000 and income generated from the fund will go directly back to the charity for its beneficiaries.

Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. was introduced to Hawke’s Bay Foundation at a Funders Forum held in Wairoa in late 2019.

“The initial presentation was clear and concise, resonating with our charity's financial security goals. The second presentation to our charity was tailored to show how an endowment fund could work for us, which was crucial in reaching Board agreement to go ahead. All information supplied has been very user-friendly,” Nigel says.

“Setting up the fund was very straight forward, and I would absolutely recommend other people in our sector do the same with a community foundation in their area. The base values of an endowment fund align with those of our own charity, which is Māori worldview based. Ultimately planning to take care of future generations is an ideal and goal both Hawke’s Bay Foundation and tangata-whenua share.”

Hawke’s Bay Foundation Chair, Giles Pearson, says he and the Board are delighted to be working with Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. and congratulate Nigel for his foresight and considered stewardship of these funds.

“Our aim at Hawke’s Bay Foundation is to provide local charities with sustainable long-term income, through the revenue generated from the investment of funds. It is a privilege to provide this service for Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. and to support them into the future,” Giles says.

The new Fund has captured national attention too, with Community Foundations of New Zealand Executive Officer, Eleanor Cater, saying the fund sets a wonderful precedent for iwi working with their local community foundation.

“With the Community Foundation model, we are all about investing for the future. It’s really encouraging to see Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc. acknowledging the longer-term picture in terms of an invested endowment fund, with income flowing back to iwi in perpetuity. This partnership and ongoing mahi will contribute to self-sustainability, a surety of funding, for the future,” Eleanor says.

About Hawke’s Bay Foundation

Established in 2012, Hawke’s Bay Foundation receives donations and bequests and invests them in order to provide a long-term sustainable source of funding for the Hawke’s Bay community. The original donation is never touched – rather it is preserved forever, with the income that is generated used to provide grants to local charities.

For more information visit our website www.hawkesbayfoundation.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors that amounted to a “national disgrace.” Amidst all this talk of “fiascos” and ”chaos” anyone could be forgiven for failing to grasp that as yet, not a single person has become ill, let alone died as a result of these allegedly calamitous lapses in border security and quarantine testing. For weeks, no community transmission of the virus has occurred, anywhere, in New Zealand... More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 