SH 5 Closed - Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 5, Te Haroto - Eastern

Police are closing SH5, Te Haroto following the earlier crash.

The road closures will be between the snow gates at Eskdale and the gates east of the Mitre Ten complex in Taupo.

Traffic management will be in place.

The road will be closed for the next couple of hours while a power pole and power lines blocking the road are removed.

Vehicles currently on SH5 will be turned back by Police.

Three people are reported to be in a serious condition and one person has minor injuries following the singe-vehicle collision.

Police thank motorists for their continued patience.

© Scoop Media

