Media Statement - Northland Rescue Helicopter
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Northland Rescue Helicopter
A news item featuring the Northland Rescue Helicopter,
which is operated by the Northland Emergency Services Trust
(NEST), appeared on TVNZ’s 1 News on July 7,
2020.
The story concerned the reduction in community
fundraising that NEST has faced following the Covid-19
pandemic.
During the story it was implied that a
reduction in community support for the rescue helicopter
service would result in a reduction of service. It is not,
and never has been NEST’s intention to cut services to our
community.
Whilst we are currently experiencing
reduced levels of fundraising, NEST remains able to continue
to provide emergency services at the same level for the
immediate
future.
