Media Statement - Northland Rescue Helicopter

A news item featuring the Northland Rescue Helicopter, which is operated by the Northland Emergency Services Trust (NEST), appeared on TVNZ’s 1 News on July 7, 2020.

The story concerned the reduction in community fundraising that NEST has faced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the story it was implied that a reduction in community support for the rescue helicopter service would result in a reduction of service. It is not, and never has been NEST’s intention to cut services to our community.

Whilst we are currently experiencing reduced levels of fundraising, NEST remains able to continue to provide emergency services at the same level for the immediate future.

