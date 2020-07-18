Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Road closures for Super Rugby Chiefs vs Highlanders match

There will be road closures in place on Sunday 19 July from 1pm to 6pm for the Super Rugby Chiefs vs Highlanders match. These are: Abbotsford St, from Willoughby St to Tristram St; Tristram St, from Abbotsford St to Mill St; Seddon Rd, from Gate 5 to Mill St; and Mill St, from Norton Rd to Willoughby St.

Road closures for Hamilton Car Club Tarmac Autocross

There will be road closures in place on Sunday 19 July from 7am to 5pm for the Hamilton Car Club Tarmac Autocross event. These are: High St to Kent St; Kent St to Empire St; Empire St to Commerce St; and Kent St to High St. Traffic management will be in place.

Pruning at the Collingwood St/Tristram St roundabout

Traffic flow around the Collingwood St/Tristram St roundabout will be affected on Monday 20 July between 9.30am and 2.30pm while tree pruning takes place. The Council arborists are carrying out routine maintenance on the roundabout trees and a tree on the Wintec corner. Traffic management will be in place.

Completion of Western Rail Trail gum tree pruning

A section of the Western Rail Trail, alongside a row of gum trees near the Gallagher Hockey Centre, will be partially closed during the week of Monday 20 July. This is due to pruned branches being cleared away. Path users are advised to detour along Lake Domain Dr.

Grandview Rd wastewater repair work

A small section of Grandview Rd, not far from Hyde Ave, will have traffic management in place while a wastewater pipe is repaired. The work began Friday 17 July and will take approximately two weeks to complete. Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained.

Ongoing Works

Pedestrian and cycle safety improvements on River Rd

Construction of a new footpath and cycle-related safety improvements on River Rd, near the Clarkin Rd intersection, started last month. The works will take approximately seven weeks to complete, weather permitting. The safety improvement works include better street lighting, tree removal, installation of cycle lane separators, two new refuge islands and road marking. Minor delays can be expected.

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work

Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue

The closure of one of the south-bound lanes on Cobham Dr, from the Galloway St roundabout to Howell Ave, remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This lane closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

