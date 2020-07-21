Rockfall Canopy South Of Kaikōura Traffic Update - Daytime Delays Extending To Mid-August

An additional two weeks of day closures are required on SH1 south of Kaikōura to prepare a rockfall-prone corner between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels for a rockfall canopy.

In our previous Bulletin we mentioned that NCTIR will install permanent rockfall protection around a rockfall-prone corner south of Kaikōura, between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels. This rockfall protection involves installing a six-metre high canopy (see image below), to redirect falling rocks to a safe zone away from the road, as well as a section of draped mesh fence and barrier.

This project and the traffic implications were outlined at the end of June: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/permanent-rockfall-protection-south-of-kaikoura-starting-in-july/

While the first stage of works were underway, NCTIR geologists identified the need for some additional rock anchoring to stabilise parts of the fractured rockface. This work must take place before the canopy is installed, which requires an additional two weeks of day closures, finishing mid-August.

These additional two weeks will follow the same schedule as the current day closures, Monday - Friday, between 9am - 5pm, with up to 35 minute delays. Road users are advised to set aside 5.5 hours for the trip between Picton and Christchurch via SH1 while this work is underway. Once this first stage of work is complete, the corner will return to one-lane stop/go traffic during the day.

Upcoming night closures

The installation of the canopy beams will be undertaken at night. Night closures will be in place five nights a week from 16 August until the end of November with set opening times available throughout the night to let vehicles through. More details will be provided closer to the time.

To keep up to date with this work please email info@nctir.com.

Visit https://youtu.be/pgjrDM55THs to see a video explanation of the canopy works.

Artists impression of how the canopy will look once completed.

