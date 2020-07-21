Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rockfall Canopy South Of Kaikōura Traffic Update - Daytime Delays Extending To Mid-August

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: NCTIR

An additional two weeks of day closures are required on SH1 south of Kaikōura to prepare a rockfall-prone corner between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels for a rockfall canopy.

In our previous Bulletin we mentioned that NCTIR will install permanent rockfall protection around a rockfall-prone corner south of Kaikōura, between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels. This rockfall protection involves installing a six-metre high canopy (see image below), to redirect falling rocks to a safe zone away from the road, as well as a section of draped mesh fence and barrier.

This project and the traffic implications were outlined at the end of June: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/permanent-rockfall-protection-south-of-kaikoura-starting-in-july/

While the first stage of works were underway, NCTIR geologists identified the need for some additional rock anchoring to stabilise parts of the fractured rockface. This work must take place before the canopy is installed, which requires an additional two weeks of day closures, finishing mid-August.

These additional two weeks will follow the same schedule as the current day closures, Monday - Friday, between 9am - 5pm, with up to 35 minute delays. Road users are advised to set aside 5.5 hours for the trip between Picton and Christchurch via SH1 while this work is underway. Once this first stage of work is complete, the corner will return to one-lane stop/go traffic during the day.

Upcoming night closures

The installation of the canopy beams will be undertaken at night. Night closures will be in place five nights a week from 16 August until the end of November with set opening times available throughout the night to let vehicles through. More details will be provided closer to the time.

To keep up to date with this work please email info@nctir.com.

Visit https://youtu.be/pgjrDM55THs to see a video explanation of the canopy works.

Artists impression of how the canopy will look once completed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NCTIR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode, Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis has been a failure, and on a scale where new management needs to be called in. Good luck with that. National can’t credibly fault the health outcomes. There is no community transmission in New Zealand and the human errors that have occurred haven’t harmed anyone at all. So, National has to reframe that success. Sure, the government has cared for us well, but has it cared for us too much?.. More>>

 

RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 