Police Charge People Who Abscond From Hamilton Facility

Statement to be attributed to Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser:

Four of the five people who absconded from the Managed Isolation Facility at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton last night have been charged with breaching the Health Act notice.

A 37-year-old year woman and three young people were detained in Hamilton at about 7.50pm last night.

The fifth person, a 17-year-old male, was located at an address in Waitemata at about 4.40am this morning and was detained without incident.

Arrangements are currently being made for him to appear before a Youth Court in Auckland today.

The other three will appear before the Hamilton District and Youth Courts today.

Locating these people was a priority for Police.

We committed a considerable number of resources, including the Eagle helicopter, to our search for the young man overnight.

Police enquiries are continuing.

