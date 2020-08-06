Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Green Light For Library And Art Gallery

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough district councillors gave their approval today to begin construction of the new Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery in High Street, Blenheim.

Mayor John Leggett said it was a great feeling to finally sign off the project.

“A lot of people have worked very hard to get to where we are today. The list of people I want to thank is long – this has been a community effort supported by the Council and also central Government.”

The Mayor said a project governance structure was established two years ago to manage all of the project’s risks.

“I’m very pleased to say that those risks have been resolved and the remaining matters are manageable.”

“Capital funding has been secured to cover all of the construction costs, with the Council committing $15m and the art gallery almost $5m. The Government allocation of $11m from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has helped us fund over half of the project construction costs,” he said.

“The Government funding will be split 75% to the library and 25% to the art gallery, reflecting the building’s shared footprint.”

“Concept designs, land ownership, construction costings, future operating costs and furniture, fittings and equipment (FFE) for the library have all been resolved. The gallery has some work to do over the next two years to secure funding for its own FFE and annual operating costs.”

Property and Community Facilities Manager Jamie Lyall said the project was tendered locally, with one tenderer within the Council and independent quantity surveyor’s pricing estimate.

“I’m very pleased to say that Robinsons Construction Limited has been awarded the contract. Robinsons is a long-established company with an excellent reputation, having completed many high profile commercial buildings in Marlborough over the years.”

A project control group was formed with Council and Millennium Art Gallery Trust representatives two years ago, tasked with preparing an architectural concept and progressing the land purchases. Warren and Mahoney were appointed architects after a public expression of interest process and were commissioned to develop a concept design.

A dawn site blessing will take place on Wednesday 19 August, led by iwi representatives.

The library and art gallery project was initiated in 2013 as part of the “Growing Marlborough – A Strategy for the Future” process, which identified that library facilities in both Blenheim and Picton were no longer adequate. Community consultation was carried out as part of the 2015-25 Long Term Plan and again as part of the 2018-28 Long Term Plan, where approval to progress the development was given. Picton’s new library and service centre was completed in 2017.

For further information go to: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/marlborough-district-libraries/blenheim-library-and-art-gallery-project

A display showing the new designs can also be viewed at the Marlborough District Library in Blenheim.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:

Housing: Government Delivers On Rental Reforms Promise

The Government has delivered on its promise to New Zealanders to modernise tenancy laws with the passing of the Residential Tenancies Amendment (RTA) Bill 2020 today, says Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing), Kris Faafoi. “The Residential ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 