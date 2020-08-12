Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Facilities And Services At Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council facilities and services are mostly continuing as business as usual under Alert Level 2 with an increased focus on contact tracing for everyone visiting our facilities and places in our city, health and hygiene practices and wherever possible accessing Council services like payments online.

Lower Mayor Campbell Barry says that it’s important everyone follows official advice and guidance from the Government while we are in Alert Level Two.

"We’ve beaten COVID-19 before, and if we follow official advice, act collectively, and unite against the virus, I have no doubt we can do that again," Campbell Barry says.

"My key message for people in the Hutt is to wash your hands regularly, sneeze into your elbow, maintain social distance, and use the New Zealand COVID Tracer app."

Key things to remember at Alert Level 2:

- If you haven't already, download the COVID-19 tracing app.

- Continue or get back to stringent hand hygiene, sneeze and cough into your elbow.

- If you or a family member are unwell please stay at home and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your GP about getting a test.

- Practise physical distancing wherever possible.

- Consider wearing a mask in public spaces or places where it is hard to physically distance.

These measures are temporary to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will apply until midnight Friday while information is gathered and contact tracing and testing is underway.

There are some changes that have been implemented today to ensure that the government’s requirements under Alert Level 2 are met and a full list of our facilities and services are outlined below.

Facilities

- Administration Building Laings Road - regular open hours. The consents counter is open. We are encouraging people to avoid using cash at the Administration Building and all of our facilities. Our staff are available to assist people move their payments to online.

- Libraries - Most libraries are open usual hours with the exception of Moera Library which will be closed from midday Wednesday 12 August. Naenae and Taita Clubhouses open for College aged members only, to meet H&S

requirements

- Pools - all pools are open with health and safety measures in place and restricted numbers. Aquarobics classes and Learn to Swim lessons are cancelled and spas/saunas are closed.

- The Dowse Art Museum - open usual hours, restricted numbers, family lounge closed to the public.

- Petone Settlers’ Museum - open usual hours.

- Little Theatre - continues to be closed for seismic strengthening.

- Walter Nash Centre - open usual hours, will be assessing upcoming events including weekend sport. Check Walter Nash Facebook for details.

- Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub and Wainuiomata Community Hub - open usual hours.

- Community Halls - open for community bookings with restricted numbers.

- Pelorus Trust Sports House - open as usual.

- Ricoh Sports Centre - open as usual, restricted numbers to 100.

- Lower Hutt Events Centre - open as usual, restricted numbers to 100.

Grounds

- Parks, trails, sportsfields and playgrounds (includes skate parks) - remain open with health and safety measures in place.

- Public toilets remain open with increased cleaning in place.

Programmes and sport

- Recreation programmes - All large community recreation programmes are suspended until further notice, small community recreation programmes will continue with heightened health and safety requirements. Community group fitness and Yoga for schools continues.

- Club sport - All community sport to continue at council venues with a cap on events with over 100 people.

Services

- Rubbish and recycling - operating as usual. Community recycling stations at Kelson, Wainuiomata and Seaview are open. Naenae and Alicetown are currently closed.

- Public artesian water supply taps at Buick Street Petone, outside the Dowse and Waiwhetu - operating as usual. Contact tracing is required using the COVID Tracer app.

- Silverstream landfill and Wainuiomata Cleanfill - open usual hours.

- Regulatory and licencing services - consents, environmental health, parking - usual hours, fully operational.

- Cemeteries - open usual hours, restricted numbers to 100.

- Animal services - open usual hours.

- Jetties and boatramps - operating as usual.

The latest information can be found on www.covid19.govt.nz or the Unite Against COVID social media channels

If you have any questions about Council facilities or services, please visit our website www.huttcity.govt.nz or call 04 570 6666.

