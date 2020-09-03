Dorien Vermaas Brings Innovation Experience To Economic Development Role

Dorien Vermaas has joined Marlborough District Council as its Economic Development Programmes Manager. Dorien comes to the council from roles in Wellington including working for its regional economic development agency, WellingtonNZ, as Team Leader – Sector Development, covering the screen, creative, technology, science, primary and manufacturing sectors.

Dorien is also well-known in Marlborough as the co-founder and former director of sales and marketing at Staete Landt Vineyard.

“It’s really great to be back in Marlborough, which is my home and where my children were born and raised.”

Dorien will look after the Council’s award-winning Smart & Connected industry programme, which takes an innovative approach to economic and community development.

“Our Smart & Connected industry groups already include aquaculture, labour and skills and forestry. I also want to consider new initiatives such as a Smart & Connected group for Marlborough’s food production sector, which is diverse and has great potential to partner and grow.”

“Creating opportunities for economic growth is what drives me and there are many opportunities to do this in Marlborough – we are a region full of innovators and new possibilities for partnerships.”

“I’m also keen to explore bringing Wellington and Marlborough closer together, to help drive innovation and create sustainable future business models. Wellington has a large technology and startup ecosystem - it could benefit both regions to establish connections, collaboration and work streams here, including further developing our screen industry partnership with Screen Wellington.”

“We are living in challenging times – innovation and thinking outside the box are particularly important for everyone to not only survive but also thrive in the future.”

For further information on the Marlborough Smart & Connected programme go to https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/marlborough-smart-and-connected

